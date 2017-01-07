Jimmie Rivera Says He’s Off UFC Fight Night Card in Phoenix

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is going to Phoenix, Arizona next Sunday night (Jan. 15). Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll be going without No. 6 ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera. That means they are down to three fights on the main card.

“El Terror” was supposed to face No. 5 ranked Bryan Caraway in a crucial bout in the UFC’s 135-pound division. “Kid Lightening” went down with an injury. Former flyweight contender John Dodson offered to step in. The promotion went with Marlon Vera instead.

Now it looks like Rivera has been scrapped from the card. He took to his Twitter account to break the news:

I apologize to my fans and students. I will not be fighting next Sunday in Phoenix Arizona. Due to my opponent injury i am out of my fight. — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) January 7, 2017

Stick with MMANews.com for more details as they develop.