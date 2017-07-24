Jimmie Rivera Tells Cruz to ‘Get Out of The Way’ if he Wants to Sit

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jimmie Rivera
Image Credit: Image via Mario Gonzalez of Newsday.com

Jimmie Rivera has made it clear that he wants an interim title shot or Dominick Cruz.

Rivera is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC on FOX 25. The win pushed “El Terror’s” winning streak to 20. He hasn’t lost a bout since Nov. 2008.

Sitting at the fourth spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) bantamweight rankings, Rivera is getting anxious to mix it up in a high-profile scrap. He told the media that Cruz shouldn’t sit for much longer if he expects to stay in his position (via MMAMania.com):

“Yeah I said no disrespect, I know he likes to trash talk, and I will trash talk a bit with him, he’s a funny guy. I did interviews with him on Thursday morning, and I thought he was going to be funny, be he was really professional. At the end of the day, he is sitting on the bench right now and he thinks he deserves a title shot. Either defend your spot or get out of the way.”

“The Dominator” has fought since losing his bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt back in Dec. 2016. It’s unknown when Garbrandt will be healthy enough to defend his gold against T.J. Dillashaw.

Latest MMA News

Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera Tells Cruz to ‘Get Out of The Way’ if he Wants to...

0
Jimmie Rivera has made it clear that he wants an interim title shot or Dominick Cruz. Rivera is coming off a unanimous decision victory over...
Joe Cortez Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Hires Hall of Fame Boxing Referee Joe Cortez

0
Conor McGregor is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for Floyd Mayweather. On Aug. 26, McGregor will go one-on-one with Mayweather inside the T-Mobile...
Chris Weidman

UFC on FOX 25 Hangover: Weidman is Back, Rivera Shines in Uniondale

0
UFC on FOX 25 provided a solid night of fights and MMANews.com is having a hangover because of it. This past Saturday night (July 22), UFC on FOX...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi’s Manager Says UFC Exit Was Amicable

0
If you thought Gegard Mousasi and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) split apart on bad terms, think again. After earning a TKO victory over former...
Sarah Moras

Sarah Moras Opens GoFundMe Page to Prepare For UFC 215

0
Sarah Moras is reaching out for help in her preparation for UFC 215. Moras is set to take on Ashlee Evans-Smith inside the Rogers Place in...
Load more