Jimmie Rivera Tells Cruz to ‘Get Out of The Way’ if he Wants to Sit

Jimmie Rivera has made it clear that he wants an interim title shot or Dominick Cruz.

Rivera is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC on FOX 25. The win pushed “El Terror’s” winning streak to 20. He hasn’t lost a bout since Nov. 2008.

Sitting at the fourth spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) bantamweight rankings, Rivera is getting anxious to mix it up in a high-profile scrap. He told the media that Cruz shouldn’t sit for much longer if he expects to stay in his position (via MMAMania.com):

“Yeah I said no disrespect, I know he likes to trash talk, and I will trash talk a bit with him, he’s a funny guy. I did interviews with him on Thursday morning, and I thought he was going to be funny, be he was really professional. At the end of the day, he is sitting on the bench right now and he thinks he deserves a title shot. Either defend your spot or get out of the way.”

“The Dominator” has fought since losing his bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt back in Dec. 2016. It’s unknown when Garbrandt will be healthy enough to defend his gold against T.J. Dillashaw.