Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes Being Worked on For UFC Utica

Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes may finally do battle.

MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani is reporting that a bantamweight bout between Rivera and Moraes is in the works. The report also claims that the bout is all but signed. If all goes well, it’ll be the UFC Utica headliner on June 1.

Bad Blood

“El Terror” and “Magic” have had heated exchanges on social media. Their most recent one came off the heels of UFC 219. Rivera was set to take on Dominick Cruz, but Cruz went down with an injury. Moraes offered to step in and said he had unfinished business with Rivera. Both men blamed each other for the bout falling through.

Rivera and Moraes have been riding waves of momentum. Rivera hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2008. He sits at 21-1 and is ranked fourth in the UFC’s bantamweight division. As for Moraes, he has won two straight bouts. He scored a highlight reel knockout over Aljamain Sterling in his last outing.

Alright fight fans, as always we want to let your voice be heard. If the bout comes to fruition, do you give the edge to Jimmie Rivera or Marlon Moraes? Hit us up in the comments section below to give us your predictions.