Jimmie Rivera Wants No. 1 Contender Status if he Beats Marlon Moraes

Jimmie Rivera is ready to climb the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight ladder.

In the main event of UFC Utica on June 1, Rivera will take on Marlon Moraes. The two have a bit of a rivalry going on as they’ve been trading barbs on social media due to a failed replacement bout between the two for UFC 219. Now that the fight is official, Rivera is hoping to catapult himself into the title conversation.

Leave No Doubt

He told MMAJunkie.com that a bout with Moraes is the best way to achieve that goal:

“You always want to fight the best person who is going to get you closer to the belt. That was the reason behind why I picked Marlon. It’s a main-event fight, so it’s a very good career move for both of us. This was the main option. I figured this was going to be the best move for a No. 1 contender fight.”

“El Terror” went on to say that a victory over Moraes should leave no doubt in regards to his contender status.

“In a way it’s kind of better for me. (Dominick) Cruz is still out hurt and I don’t feel like they push (Raphael) Assuncao a lot. He’s kind of quiet, and he’s been hurt, too, supposedly. So, I think it really comes down to putting on a good show, getting a good win and then I’m definitely No. 1 contender for the best. No questions asked.”

Talk to us in the comments below. Who wins the match-up between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes?