Jimmie Rivera Wants TJ Dillashaw for UFC Title at UFC 219

By
Dana Becker
-

UFC 219 needs a main event and Jimmie Rivera needs a fight.

So, Rivera took to Twitter on Tuesday to call for a championship match vs. bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw at the year-ending card in Las Vegas.

Rivera (21-1) was targeted for a bout with former UFC champion Dominick Cruz, but “The Dominator” suffered an injury. Since signing with the UFC in 2015, Rivera has bested Marcus Brimage, Pedro Munhoz, Iuri Alcantara, Urijah Faber and Thomas Almeida.

Dillashaw (15-3) became champion for a second time when he stopped Cody Garbrandt earlier this month. He has won three in a row since a split decision loss cost him the title vs. Dominick Cruz last year.

