Jimmy Smith Joins UFC Broadcast Team as Color Commentator

Jimmy Smith has signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

For years, Smith served as the color commentator for Bellator. While he wasn’t the play-by-play announcer, Smith was considered to be the voice of the promotion. After parting ways with Bellator, many felt it was only a matter of time before the UFC would come calling.

That time has come rather quickly. In a press release, the UFC announced the signing of Smith. You can read his quote for the presser below:

“I am honor to join the world’s premier combat sports brand in 2018. It is a privilege to call fights for a living and I can’t wait to join the tremendous UFC broadcast team to call the best fights in the world. To the UFC fans, I am thrilled to join you for this wild ride. See you all very soon!”