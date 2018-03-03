Jimmy Smith Praises Cris Cyborg, Calls Her Best Female Fighter of All Time

Jimmy Smith thinks highly of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder Cris Cyborg.

Tonight (March 3), Cyborg will defend her gold against Yana Kunitskaya. The title bout is set to headline UFC 222. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC color commentator Jimmy Smith spoke to MMA Weekly and talked a bit about tonight’s pay-per-view. During the interview, Smith gave high praise to Cyborg:

“I think [Cyborg] is [the best ever] personally. We’re not used to seeing somebody this good at this high of a level who just destroys the competition every, single time she fights. I mean Holly Holm was the toughest test she’s had in a long time and I think she passed with flying colors in that fight. It went the distance, but I thought she really, really dominated that fight. She looked absolutely fantastic. I think she’s the best female fighter of all time.”

