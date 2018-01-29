Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has high hopes for Ronda Rousey becoming WWE’s latest signee. By now the majority of the MMA world is aware of the fact that Rousey has has signed a long-term deal with WWE after a surprise appearance at Sunday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Philadelphia, PA.

Mahal, known in wrestling circles as the Modern Day Maharajah, spoke to MMAJunkie.com about Rousey’s prospects as a sports entertainer.

“That speaks volumes for her,” said Mahal of Rousey inking a full-time deal with WWE. “I know she was a big wrestling fan growing up, and her name comes from ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. She’s a wrestling fan and I know she has a passion for the business, which is sometimes the hardest thing because sometimes people just come from the outside and they don’t have the passion for it. It’s just a one-time deal — oh, WrestleMania — and it’s a big paycheck.”

Jinder Mahal added, “That’s awesome that she’s signed full-time. Just like she dominated the UFC, she’s going to dominate pro wrestling. You’ve got to have passion for it. Other than that, it’s way too hard to survive. We’re in so many cities. The amount of traveling we do, the wear-and-tear on our bodies, if you’re not passionate about it — you won’t last.”

What’s Next For Rousey in WWE?

Rousey is set to compete at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8th, 2018. She had a memorable WrestleMania appearance back in 2015. Many fans will remember Rousey and The Rock teaming up for an in-ring beatdown on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Following her Royal Rumble appearance last night, there is already speculation that Rousey will be involved in a mixed tag-team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. Her partner has yet to be determined. There are also reports that she could compete against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, daughter of the legendary “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

For the latest news and rumors regarding plans for Ronda Rousey’s future in WWE, check out our pro wrestling affiliate website, SEScoops.com.