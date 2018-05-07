Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says She’ll Be Champion Again In 2018

Despite two losses in a row to current UFC strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she will have the title back by the end of the year.

“I have a big plan to get the belt back at the end of the year, and I’m still the strawweight,” Jedrzejczyk said today on the MMA Hour.

Before she can get back in the cage with Namajunas, however, she’ll face Tecia Torres at UFC Calgary this July.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Tecia Torres

Joanna stated on the show the quick turnaround fight was not her idea. She said she was thinking August or the beginning of September for her next fight but when the UFC called about fighting Torres in Calgary, she accepted.

“I am very happy to face Tecia Torres and get another title shot after this fight – that’s the plan,” said Jedrzejczyk. “I want this belt and I will get this belt back. Mark my words.”

Torres is coming off a loss to Jessica Andrade in her last fight. Andrade meanwhile, could be the next in line for a shot at Namajunas.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Flyweight Division?

After her second loss to Namajunas, some figured Joanna would move up in weight and fight at 125lbs. She was clear this is not a route she plans on taking, however.

“Yes, I did (consider going up to 125lbs) but my plan is to get my belt back first and after that, I will move up,” she said. “Not yet. Last weight cut was good.”

It was reported late April that the UFC was attempting to organize a flyweight title fight for UFC Calgary between Nicco Montano and Valentina Shevchenko. Montano is not certain she’ll be ready to fight come then, however.

“My original injury was that my tendon broke off my sesamoid bone,” she explained to MMA Weekly. “My sesamoid bone was fractured, and now I’m left with no cartilage.”

UFC Fight Night: Calgary takes place July 28th, from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.