Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Claudia Gadelha Didn’t Prepare For Jessica Andrade

Joanna Jedrzejczyk witnessed two former foes do battle and she feels one didn’t prepare for the other.

Back in September, Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade did battle at UFC Fight Night 117 in Saitama, Japan. Andrade won the bout via unanimous decision. Prior to the bout, Gadelha only lost to reigning UFC strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk.

Jedrzejczyk, who will defend her title against Rose Namajunas on Nov. 4, paid attention to the bout. During a UFC 217 conference call, the champion said Andrade caught Gadelha sleeping (via MMAFighting.com):

“I have so much respect for this girl (Gadelha) because she was one of the most dominant fighters in the strawweight division.But the thing is, I beat Jessica Andrade and everyone saw that: In May, in Dallas, at UFC 211. And Claudia Gadelha didn’t prepare for the fight with Jessica Andrade. She took that (fight) easy, and big congrats to Jessica Andrade that she looked so good. But Claudia Gadelha made her look so good because she didn’t prepare for this fight.”