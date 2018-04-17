Joanna Jedrzejczyk Clears up Talk About Retirement

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is in an interesting place right now in her career.

In her last bout, Jedrzejczyk fought current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event that took place Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As seen in the fight, Namajunas scored a decision victory to retain her title in her first title defense.



This marks the second time that Namajunas fought Jedrzejczyk as they fought back in November at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout. Prior to UFC 217, Jedrzejczyk had won 14-straight fights, while defending her 115-pound title five-straight times.

Now, there has been some speculation about her calling it a career soon. However, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion claims that’s not the case.

“I proved to myself that I’m the best in the world,” Jedrzejczyk told InTheCage (transcript courtesy of MMANytt). Even Rose’s coaches said after the fight ‘it was really close, but we didn’t win.’ I’m still in the game, I’m not going to retire, as I heard some people said. I will come back for that belt, as I did three years ago and kept it for almost three years. I know what does it mean to feel the fire, and I’m still feeling it.”

“We expected split decision in our favour, but when we heard these scorecards, me and my coaches were certain we won that fight. Unfortunately, the verdict was opposite. I don’t take anything away from Rose, I’m happy she has that belt. Maybe my performance wasn’t good enough, to take it away from her, but I’m self satisfied.”

What are your thoughts on her comments? Sound off in the comment section below.