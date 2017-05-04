Joanna Jedrzejczyk Confident She Can Finish Jessica Andrade at UFC 211

Joanna Jedrzejczyk feels she can earn a submission or knock out win in her fifth title defense.

On May 13, Jedrzejczyk will step inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211. She’ll defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title against Jessica Andrade.

During a UFC 211 media luncheon, Jedrzejczyk expressed confidence in her finishing abilities (via MMAFighting.com):

“(I know) that I can submit her and I can knock her out. But the fight is different. It was in the past. Jessica is a very dangerous opponent. She drops from 125. She’s very strong in the strawweight division.”

Jedrzejczyk has heard of “Bate Estaca’s” recent comments about her. Andrade said she doesn’t believe the champion packs a lot of power in her punches. Jedrzejczyk disagrees.

“They always want to talk, but I let my fists talk in the Octagon. Jessica didn’t face someone tough like me. I let her taste the power of my fist. That’s the thing. I know that people are getting a little too crazy when they have a chance to deal with the big media or big events. I heard a few things from Jessica. I know she’s a different person. I’m calm. I hope we’re gonna have a good relationship before the fight, after the fight. (I hope) that she’s not gonna get crazy before this fight. Because becoming a challenger, it’s a pretty big deal for everyone. But it’s not easy to become a champion and deal with it. It’s even more difficult than just being a fighter or a challenger.”