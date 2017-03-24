Joanna Jedrzejczyk Dares Jessica Andrade: ‘Try to Knock me Out’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t amused with Jessica Andrade’s comments about her chin.

Jedrzejczyk is set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The championship bout will be part of the main card of UFC 211.

Recently, Andrade pointed out some things in the champion’s game that she sees as flaws. While “Bate Estaca” tried to clear the air and showed respect for Jedrzejczyk, the champion wasn’t thrilled.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio (via Bloody Elbow), Jedrzejczyk dared Andrade to take a shot at her chin: