Joanna Jedrzejczyk Dares Jessica Andrade: ‘Try to Knock me Out’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t amused with Jessica Andrade’s comments about her chin.
Jedrzejczyk is set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The championship bout will be part of the main card of UFC 211.
Recently, Andrade pointed out some things in the champion’s game that she sees as flaws. While “Bate Estaca” tried to clear the air and showed respect for Jedrzejczyk, the champion wasn’t thrilled.
During a recent interview with Submission Radio (via Bloody Elbow), Jedrzejczyk dared Andrade to take a shot at her chin:
“Yeah, this is not nice. Like, I’ve known Jessica for a while, I’ve known Tiago (Okamura) for a while. I know that Jessica doesn’t speak English so well and so I know there is someone behind her back, posting everything and talking this and that. So probably it’s Tiago. You know, we used to be like good friends, like a brother and sister, so I don’t understand them. This is what I said before – when you get the title shot, when you get the chance to fight and when you have a chance to get bigger exposure, don’t go crazy, be yourself. Like, be humble and work hard and get there. So that’s the thing, now she’s talking this and that, but I’m focused on our fight. If you’re saying that my chin is weak, try to knock me out.”