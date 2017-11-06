Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I didn’t Tap to Rose Namajunas’ [VIDEO]

Joanna Jedrzejczyk responded fiercely to claims made by Rose Namajunas following her shocking defeat at UFC 217 on Saturday night

The former champion was floored by a thunderous left hook which was followed up by a flurry of shots to end the contest and hand Jedrzejczyk the first loss of her career.

In fact, it was the first time she has ever been knocked down. It was an unexpected sight to see the former dominant strawweight champion so overpowered and seemingly tapping the canvas to admit defeat.

“Someone said that I tapped, I never tapped,” Jedrzejczyk told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour. “Are you kidding me? It was probably that I was trying to stand up, but I didn’t. It was a piece of a second for me. “I know it took a while – from the punch to the ground and pound when I had the turtle position, but for me, it was a like a piece of a second. I know it was a few long seconds.

“It looks totally different than people think it is.”

Jedrzejczyk was asked to explain why it looked as though she tapped:

“I didn’t tap…I didn’t tap. I heard this, like two times, but come on…I didn’t tap…I didn’t tap. It was probably I was trying to stand up,” the Polish fighter reiterated. I didn’t know what was going on at that time probably. My body…I couldn’t get the right balance, you know? I didn’t tap, I never tapped and I didn’t tap.”