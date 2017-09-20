Joanna Jedrzejczyk Excited to Be Fighting at Madison Square Garden

Joanna Jedrzejczyk asked for the chance to compete this year at Madison Square Garden.

The reigning UFC strawweight champion will do just that, taking on Rose Namajunas at UFC 217.

With a win, she’ll tie the mark set by Ronda Rousey for most consecutive title defenses by a female fighter in the UFC.

“I love Ronda Rousey and we have a very good relationship,” she said. “She’s done so much for this sport and for female fighters. It’s all about winning the fight and winning the title. It would be great tying Ronda’s record. I want to defend my strawweight belt in 2018 and then we’ll see about moving up a weight class.”

Jedrzejczyk has turned back each challenge since winning the title. She believes that fans will continue to see her development as a complete fighter in November.

“I’m working hard,” she said. “This is what I always do and I’m still the champion. I feel with every camp, I feel more competent. For sure on November 4, I will bring new weapons to the fight with Rose.”