Joanna Jedrzejczyk Eyeing November Title Defense in New York

Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to return to New York City for another title defense.

Jedrzejczyk’s defended her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title in Nov. 2016 inside Madison Square Garden for UFC 205. She defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision.

After another successful defense at UFC 211, Jedrzejczyk is looking to return to NYC (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I would like to fight in New York in Madison Square Garden in November. I want to be back in the historical place.”

While Jedrzejczyk hasn’t had media obligations in her home of Poland, she has been busy for “International Fight Week:”

“I don’t have time for my sponsorship and media obligations home in Poland, so the last five weeks were crazy. I didn’t have time for training. But it was good. I could relax, physically, mentally and spend some time with my friends. It was nice.”