Joanna Jedrzejczyk Eyeing Two More Title Defenses Before Moving up

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t prepared to leave the strawweight division until she’s made at least two more successful title defenses.

On Nov. 4, Jedrzejczyk will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title against Rose Namajunas. The title bout is set to be featured on the main card of UFC 217.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Jedrzejczyk said her move up to flyweight is a matter of timing:

“Now I feel great. I feel healthy. I make my weight very easy, but who knows? This year I want to be focused on my strawweight belt, tie Ronda Rousey’s record of six title defenses and in March I want to fight one more time in the strawweight division and after that we will see. I may go up to the 125 division. It’s all about the right time and the right decision, so we will see.”