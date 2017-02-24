Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I Want to be The Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t satisfied with just being known as a title holder.

It’s obvious that being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion makes her the top 115-pounder in the world. Many also consider Jedrzejczyk to be the best women’s fighter in the world. That still isn’t enough for her.

During a recent Facebook Q&A session (via MMAJunkie.com), the 115-pound queen said her goal is to be recognized as the best fighter, period:

“Pound-for-pound, yes, I am the best pound-for-pound woman fighter. But I want to be the best pound-for-pound fighter. The strawweight division is the lightest division in the UFC, but it’s a really hard division. There’s lots of talent in this division. I hope one day I’m going to become a two-weight class champion.”

At UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Jedrzejczyk will defend her strawweight championship against Jessica Andrade. It’ll be her fifth title defense. She gave her upcoming opponent praise.