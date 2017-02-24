Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I Want to be The Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211
Image Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t satisfied with just being known as a title holder.

It’s obvious that being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion makes her the top 115-pounder in the world. Many also consider Jedrzejczyk to be the best women’s fighter in the world. That still isn’t enough for her.

During a recent Facebook Q&A session (via MMAJunkie.com), the 115-pound queen said her goal is to be recognized as the best fighter, period:

“Pound-for-pound, yes, I am the best pound-for-pound woman fighter. But I want to be the best pound-for-pound fighter. The strawweight division is the lightest division in the UFC, but it’s a really hard division. There’s lots of talent in this division. I hope one day I’m going to become a two-weight class champion.”

At UFC 211 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Jedrzejczyk will defend her strawweight championship against Jessica Andrade. It’ll be her fifth title defense. She gave her upcoming opponent praise.

“Jessica is a very dangerous opponent, but I will put on a great performance and a great fight. This fight will be awesome. It’s going to be a really good fight. She did an amazing job in her last fight with Angela Hill, so I think she’s a good challenger for me. I’m very, very excited for me, for the UFC, and I’m making history one more time because I won my belt in Dallas, and I’m going to defend my title also in Dallas.”

LATEST NEWS

James Gallagher

James Gallagher to A.J. McKee: ‘You’re a F*cking P*ssy & You’re Next’

0
James Gallagher didn't mince words after his Bellator 173 victory. Tonight (Feb. 24), Gallagher entered the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland with an undefeated...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I Want to be The Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter’

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn't satisfied with just being known as a title holder. It's obvious that being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion makes her...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russia

UFC Secures New Television Deal in Russia, Starts With UFC 209

0
It was like pulling teeth, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reached a new television deal in Russia. Russian sports channel Match TV will broadcast...
Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes on Re-Signing With ONE: ‘It Was The Best Decision I Made’

0
Bibiano Fernandes is sticking with ONE Championship. Fernandes is considered to be one of the best mixed martial arts (MMA) bantamweights outside the Ultimate Fighting...
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy on His Bellator 170 Remarks: ‘I Made my Stance Clear’

0
Last month, Dan Hardy caused quite a stir on social media. "The Outlaw" saw Bellator 170 live. In the main event, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...