Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘If The UFC Opens up The Women’s Flyweight Division, I Will go up’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is hoping to have another successful year in 2017.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder is in the United States set to prepare with American Top Team for her next bout. Her likely opponent is Jessica Andrade, who defeated Invicta FC 115-pound champion Angela Hill.

Much has been made about a potential women’s flyweight division being introduced in the UFC. While nothing has been made official, many fighters and analysts have been calling for the division to come to fruition.

The general feeling is that there is more talent to beef up that weight class as opposed to the women’s featherweight division. That class was originally meant for Cris Cyborg, but with her situation with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, she could be out of action for a year.

UFC’s inaugural women’s 145-pound title match-up will take place this Saturday night (Feb. 11) at UFC 208. Holly Holm will face Germaine de Randamie. Outside of that bout, the division is left in limbo.

Jedrzejczyk recently told Flo Combat that she would welcome the 125-pound division. Despite having unfinished business at 115 pounds, the Polish champion is confident she can make a run at 125 pounds.

“Sure, if they open the 125 [pound] division I will go up. I want to keep on fighting in 115 and 125 because like I said, with Perfecting Athletes I know I can do this and stay healthy. Definitely I would like to do this, but I have very big plans for this year in the 115 [pound] division. I want to fight somewhere in April or May, then maybe summertime, and then at the end of the year in Madison Square Garden again.”

Jedrzejczyk has been on a tear. At a perfect 13-0 with five finishes, the champion has yet to be solved. She won the strawweight title back in March 2015 and has already made four successful title defenses. Her last win was, for the most part, dominant. She defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision.

