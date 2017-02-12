Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I’m Happy My Next Fight is Jessica Andrade’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade is more of an inevitability than a possibility.

Jedrzejczyk is currently in the United States preparing to begin her training camp with American Top Team. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White confirmed that Andrade is next in line for a shot at strawweight gold.

The Polish title holder Jedrzejczyk recently spoke with Flo Combat. She said she welcomes the challenge Andrade presents:

“Like I said, it could’ve been Jessica [Andrade], it could’ve been Alexa [Grasso], but she lost, it could’ve been Michelle Waterson. I’m happy that my next fight will be Jessica Andrade. She’s very tough and she has like four wins in the UFC and three in the strawweight division. I think she will be a good challenger.”

The 115-pound queen has made four successful title defenses. She has defeated Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her reign as champion. She defeated inaugural title holder Carla Esparza back in March 2015.

Since moving to the strawweight division, Andrade has been on a roll. She finished Penne and Joanne Calderwood to begin her 115-pound run. She recently bested Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill earlier this month.

No date has been set for Jedrzejczyk vs. Andrade.