Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘In May, I Will be Champion Again Mark my Words’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn’t let her stunning title loss impact her confidence.

At UFC 217, Jedrzejczyk defended the strawweight title against Rose Namajunas. She was just one win away from tying Ronda Rousey’s record for most successful UFC title defenses by a female. Instead, Namajunas captured the gold with a first-round TKO finish.

While a new queen reigns, Jedrzejczyk insists that she’s coming back for the throne. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Jedrzejczyk said she’s gunning for a May 2018 title rematch:

“In May, I will be champion again. Mark my words. May, I’m coming back. It doesn’t matter if Rose is going to hold the belt or not — I will be back in May and mark my words.”

She went on to say that she still feels like a champion.

“I’m the greatest and for myself, I’m still the champion. This is just another part in the movie. She can take the belt, but I am still the champion, you know? I’m coming back. I’m coming back really soon. I’m not going to cry, I want to talk to people about that. There is something about me, there is something in my body and nobody have it.”