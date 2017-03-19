Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Impressed by Michelle Waterson, But Not Rose Namajunas

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn’t changed her views of Rose Namajunas.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder will defend her 115-pound gold against Jessica Andrade on May 13 inside the America Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll be her fifth title defense.

Meanwhile on April 15, a pivotal strawweight battle will take place between Michelle Waterson and Namajunas. Last month, Jedrzejczyk expressed discontent with Namajunas calling her out. Her feelings on the matter remain unchanged (via MMAFighting.com):