Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Impressed by Michelle Waterson, But Not Rose Namajunas

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn’t changed her views of Rose Namajunas.
The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder will defend her 115-pound gold against Jessica Andrade on May 13 inside the America Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll be her fifth title defense.
Meanwhile on April 15, a pivotal strawweight battle will take place between Michelle Waterson and Namajunas. Last month, Jedrzejczyk expressed discontent with Namajunas calling her out. Her feelings on the matter remain unchanged (via MMAFighting.com):
“I’m impressed with her (Michelle Waterson). Let’s see. She has a good fight coming up with Rose, so we will see. We will see. I think that she might be my next challenger after I beat Jessica. You know what’s weird? Like, I met Rose. I have so much respect for this girl. I think she’s one of the most talented strawweights in the UFC, but she needs more experience. But, I think there is something wrong with her head. She got her chance to fight the Polish chick. But she lost to her and now she says ‘oh, I want to fight Joanna, I want to beat her, I know how to beat her.’ Come on. Get your chance, beat the best, and become a challenger. It’s so crazy.”