Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Impressed by Michelle Waterson, But Not Rose Namajunas

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211
Image Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn’t changed her views of Rose Namajunas.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder will defend her 115-pound gold against Jessica Andrade on May 13 inside the America Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It’ll be her fifth title defense.

Meanwhile on April 15, a pivotal strawweight battle will take place between Michelle Waterson and Namajunas. Last month, Jedrzejczyk expressed discontent with Namajunas calling her out. Her feelings on the matter remain unchanged (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m impressed with her (Michelle Waterson). Let’s see. She has a good fight coming up with Rose, so we will see. We will see. I think that she might be my next challenger after I beat Jessica. You know what’s weird? Like, I met Rose. I have so much respect for this girl. I think she’s one of the most talented strawweights in the UFC, but she needs more experience. But, I think there is something wrong with her head. She got her chance to fight the Polish chick. But she lost to her and now she says ‘oh, I want to fight Joanna, I want to beat her, I know how to beat her.’ Come on. Get your chance, beat the best, and become a challenger. It’s so crazy.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC Fight Night Reebok

UFC Fight Night 107 Reebok Payouts: Brad Pickett Earns Most in Final Bout

0
Reebok payouts for the UFC Fight Night 107 athletes have been revealed. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a Fight Night event inside the O2...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is Impressed by Michelle Waterson, But Not Rose Namajunas

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn't changed her views of Rose Namajunas. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder will defend her 115-pound gold against Jessica...
Jacare

Jacare Souza: ‘If It’s Too Much For me, I Can Stop Fighting’

0
Ronald "Jacare" Souza doesn't have his sights set on retirement, but he wouldn't be afraid to walk away when the time is right. Souza last...
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson on Not Finishing Alan Jouban With Strikes: ‘He’s a Pretty Guy’

0
Gunnar Nelson had no interest in rearranging Alan Jouban's face last night (March 18). Nelson is coming off a second-round submission victory over Jouban inside...
video

Francis Ngannou Turns His Attention to Alistair Overeem & JDS

0
Francis Ngannou has added two heavyweights to his hit list. In Ngannou's perfect world, he'll meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain...