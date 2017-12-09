Joanna Jedrzejczyk Leaves Perfecting Athletes Due to ‘Unforgivable’ Mistake

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is making some massive changes to her fight preparation.

Last month, Jedrzejczyk lost her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stawweight title. She was finished in the first round by Rose Namajunas. It was the first defeat in Jedrzejczyk’s professional mixed martial arts career.

Speaking with Przemysław Osiak of Przeglad Sportowy, Jedrzejczyk explained why she’s dropping Perfecting Athletes (via MMAFighting.com):

“It was an accident what happened. I know that I should have won the match, and I know that I could have won the match. … The people that I was working with led me to a critical state. I told my doctor I need to do whatever to weigh 115. I don’t care if I have to be in a tub with whatever temperature. It gets harder and harder as you get older to cut weight. The mistakes that they made were unforgivable. I can’t work with those kinds of people.”