Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Offer to Fight Shevchenko Was More Than PR Stunt

Joanna Jedrzejczyk says her willingness to fight Valentina Shevchenko last night (July 8) at UFC 213 was not done for PR purposes.

Instead, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder says she just wanted to save the main event. Shevchenko was also willing to make the fight happen, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) simply wouldn’t allow it.

Jedrzejczyk told the media that if the fight was allowed, she would’ve been prepared (via Bloody Elbow):

“There was not enough time, but if they said yes, I would fight. It was not only for fun or for PR; I’m a professional athlete and I was really willing to fight. There is not a bad blood between me and Valentina Shevchenko. We have a very good relationship. I’m not crazy about Valentina and fighting with her; it was only for the fans to help rescue the show, UFC 213.”

The 115-pound queen went on to say that she feels for “Bullet,” and hopes to see her back in action soon.

“I feel sorry for Valentina Shevchenko. It was her big chance to fight for a title. She was very close to maybe becoming a UFC world champion. I hope we will see them fighting very soon.”