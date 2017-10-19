Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Challengers: They Don’t Know How to Figure it Out

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is dismissing her challengers.

Jedrzejczyk is set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title against Rose Namajunas. The bout will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4 at UFC 217.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Jedrzejczyk said she’s tired of hearing people talk about challengers that she’s already beaten:

“They say this one is coming for your belt. Like Karolina [Kowalkiewicz], who the f–k is Karolina? I beat her up. She had like 10 seconds of hype in our fight and people only remember that. They don’t remember how I beat her up. Jessica [Andrade] is coming for you. They don’t realize that I just beat her six months ago. [People] say, ‘Oh, you should watch the fight, why didn’t you watch and be humble and watch the fight? I don’t have to watch the fight. They must watch me. They want to come for my belt. They want to come for me. But they don’t know how to figure it out.”

She went on to say that no matter what her challengers do, they won’t be able to figure her out.

“They can f–king bring the best coaches from I don’t know where — Sri Lanka or Thailand — they’re not going to figure out a way. There’s something about me. I’m talented and I’m a hard worker and they don’t have this. They can be talented, but they’re not a hard worker. They can be a hard worker but they aren’t talented. They don’t have the dedication that I have.”