Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Her UFC 217 Mistake: ‘My Hand was Low, She got Me’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk immediately went to the back and watched a replay of her UFC 217 loss to Rose Namajunas.

And moments later, Jedrzejczyk had already saw her mistake.

“My coach showed me the video,” she said. “My hand was low and she got me. It was a big surprise, but I’m moving forward. I’ve done so much for the sport. It’s a sport.”

Jedrzejczyk suffered her first career loss inside Madison Square Garden. Despite the setback, she doesn’t plan on leaving the sport like one of her idols – Ronda Rousey – did following her first defeat.

“I have to hold my head up,” she said. “I have to get stronger. I know already my mistake. I feel great.”