Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Rousey: ‘We Paid The Price For Weight Cuts’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes she suffered the consequences of a bad weight cut as did Ronda Rousey.

Jedrzejczyk was last seen inside the Octagon back in November. She defended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title against Rose Namajunas. In a shocking upset, Namajunas finished Jedrzejczyk in the opening frame to capture the 115-pound gold.

After the fight, the former strawweight title holder dropped Perfecting Athletes and blamed them for a poor weight cut. She believes that newly minted WWE superstar Ronda Rousey has also been the victim of a weight cut gone wrong. Jedrzejczyk says it played a major factor in her performance against Holly Holm.

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Jedrzejczyk explained the dangers of weight cutting:

“The funny thing is, people don’t believe that your brain can be frozen, but the weight cut can change the game. It can and that’s the worse thing. It can (happen) and this is what happened to me and Ronda. We paid the price for the weight cuts and that’s the thing.”

She also offered a response to the critics.

“They didn’t go through the weight cut, so they don’t understand. They don’t understand what we had to go through, but one day I will explain to all of them.”

Sound off in the comments below. Do you believe bad weight cuts are to blame for the fall of Ronda Rousey and Jedrezjczyk’s first loss?