Joanna Jedrzejczyk on UFC Adding Women's Flyweights: 'I Think we Needed This Division'

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Image Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Joanna Jedrzejczyk recognizes the importance of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) women’s flyweight division.

Recently, the UFC announced the addition of a women’s 125-pound division. As the promotion did with the strawweight class, the women’s flyweight champion will be determined through The Ultimate Fighter.

During a workout scrum, Jedrzejczyk explained how fortunate she was to surround herself with top notch nutritionists to make the 115-pound limit (via MMAFighting.com):

“I didn’t know when it was going to happen, but finally (it did), and I’m very happy for me and for other female fighters. Because I work with Perfecting Athletes, I have very good doctors, good nutritionists, and I still stay healthy even though I must cut so many pounds during the weight cut. But the thing is, the other girls are not so lucky. The other fighters, they have to do this themselves, but we must be careful with this.”

The strawweight champion went on to say that the women’s flyweight division was necessary.

“So I think we needed this division. So many fighters from 135 will go down, so many fighters from 115 will go up. Stay healthy, guys. Don’t take the risk, because fighting, being an athlete or being a businesswoman or doing something, it’s just part of our lives. It’s just part of our stories. But the thing is, other than that, we are going to be normal people, and we must stay healthy for our families, for our future kids. I want to have my own kids, I want to raise them and just be a happy grandma.”

Jedrzejczyk defends her 115-pound gold against Jessica Andrade tonight (May 13) at UFC 211. Let us know what you think about the fight and the women’s flyweight division in the comments below.

