Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘Rose Namajunas is Just Cleaning my Belt’

Dethroned women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has insisted that her absence from the top spot in the division is set to be temporary

The Polish fighter spoke this weekend at a fan Q&A during UFC Shanghai fight week in China and disputed Rose Namajunas’ status as champion.

“I’m the real champion,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I’m the real strawweight with the belt. I built this division and I will run this division. I’m still running this division.”

Namajunas dispatched the champion by way of first-round knockout at UFC 217. Although the result was shocking in its nature due to Jedrzejczyk’s dominance of her division, there was no disputing that Namajunas earned the title. Jedrzejczyk is confident that she will land an immediate rematch, however, which will restore her as the rightful champion at 125-pounds:

“Don’t worry, guys,” Jedrzejczyk said. “My first fight is going to be for a belt and I promise to you that I’m going to be a champion. She’s just taking care of my belt — cleaning the belt.”