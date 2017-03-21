Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Rose Namajunas: “I Think There is Something Wrong Her Head”

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her belt for the fifth time when she squares off with Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 on May 13.

While Poland’s biggest MMA star is certainly not looking past the challenge of Andrade, Jedrzejczyk is expecting her next opponent to be Michelle Waterson. The Karate Hottie” will face Rose Namajunas in what looks set to be a title eliminator bout at UFC on FOX 24 on April 15. The champion has liked what she has seen from the former Invicta champion Waterson (via MMAFighting):

“I’m impressed with her,” Jedrzejczyk said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “Let’s see. She has a good fight coming up with Rose, so we will see. We will see. I think that she might be my next challenger after I beat Jessica.”

Waterson is 2-0 in the UFC following wins over Angela Magana and Paige VanZant. Namajunas is currently 3-2 in the UFC, having enjoyed wins (also) over VanZant, Tecia Torres, and Angela Hill. “Thug Rose” has also lost to another Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Carla Esparza:

“You know what’s weird? Like, I met Rose. I have so much respect for this girl,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I think she’s one of the most talented strawweights in the UFC, but she needs more experience. But, I think there is something wrong with her head. “She got her chance to fight the Polish chick. But she lost to her and now she says ‘oh, I want to fight Joanna, I want to beat her, I know how to beat her.’ Come on. Get your chance, beat the best, and become a challenger. It’s so crazy.”

Jedrzejczyk’s comments regarding Namajunas’ head seem to stem from a recent meeting between the two, which left the champion confused following comments made following a conversation had while exchanging pleasantries: