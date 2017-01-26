Joanna Jedrzejczyk Starting Camp Soon, Opponent Yet to be Announced

Undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight Joanna Jedrzejczyk is back in the gym and ready to prepare for another title defense. Jedrzejczyk’s last bout was against Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 205. Outside of a head kick, Kowalkiewicz was no match for the champion.

Now it appears the Polish bruiser will be gearing up for another fight as she’ll be once again training with American Top Team. The question remains, who will share the Octagon with Jedrzejczyk in her fifth title defense? Check out her Instagram post:

The timing is interesting as Jessica Andrade, who turned down a title bout, will be facing Angela Hill at a UFC Houston event next Saturday night (Feb. 4). Either Jedrzejczyk will be waiting for the winner of that bout, or she already has a fight booked.

If “Joanna Champion” has agreed to fight someone else, the options are limited. A third bout with Claudia Gadelha this soon is unlikely, Carla Esparza is booked, and Rose Namajunas is coming off a loss. No. 6 ranked Tecia Torres also suffered a defeat in her last outing.

This pretty much only leaves “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson. Having won two straight, Waterson looks like the most sensible choice for the division that is still very new to the UFC. She made quick work of Paige VanZant last month, earning a “Performance of the night” bonus.

Nothing has been made official. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on Jedrzejczyk’s next title defense when they become available.