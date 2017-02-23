Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Rose Namajunas: ‘How Can You Ask to Fight Me When You Lost to Others I Beat’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Image Credit: AP / Julio Cortez

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t thrilled with Rose Namajunas.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion has a bone to pick with “Thug.” Despite her fifth title defense being set in stone against Jessica Andrade for May 13 at UFC 211, Jedrzejczyk revealed a personal issue with Namajunas.

Speaking to Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM radio show, Jedrzejczyk took the fourth ranked 115-pounder to task over some recent comments. The champion explained what irked her:

“I met her in Denver and everything was good. We (shook) hands, we spoke to each other a little bit. And then I heard she wants to fight me because she might beat me. But come on, be honest if you like me or you don’t like me. If you don’t like me, don’t talk to me. That’s the thing, I’m a very honest person and I like when people are serious about their relations. How can you call my name and (want) me to fight with (you) when you lost to Karolina (Kowalkiewicz), when you lost to other fighters who I won with?”

Namajunas has a pivotal match-up against Michelle Waterson at a UFC event in Kansas City on April 15. The winner of that bout will be in prime position for a shot at strawweight gold.

LATEST NEWS

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Believes ‘Dream’ Bout Against Roy Jones Jr. is Possible

0
The buzz surrounding a bout between combat sports legends Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. appears to be heating up again. Many athletes have already...
Scott Holtzman

Scott Holtzman on Trash Talkers: ‘I Want My Fighting to do The Talking’

0
Scott Holtzman isn't opposed to trash talking, but he prefers to prove himself with actions. Holtzman is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight who is...
Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley Was ‘Hoping’ to Face Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 179

0
Bobby Lashley wants a crack at Fedor Emelianenko before "The Last Emperor" calls it quits for good. Emelianenko was supposed to meet Matt Mitrione in...
Nate Diaz

Joe Rogan Feels Booking Diaz Brothers at UFC 209 Would’ve Generated 2 Million PPV...

0
Could Nick and Nate Diaz have drawn two million pay-per-view (PPV) buys for UFC 209? Joe Rogan thinks so. The main event of UFC 209...
Nikita Krylov

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Nikita Krylov Signs With Eurasia Fight Nights

0
If you thought Nikita Krylov would find work quickly, you were right. During Eurasia Fight Nights' (EFN) Global 59 event, the promotion announced they have...