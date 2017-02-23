Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Rose Namajunas: ‘How Can You Ask to Fight Me When You Lost to Others I Beat’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t thrilled with Rose Namajunas.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion has a bone to pick with “Thug.” Despite her fifth title defense being set in stone against Jessica Andrade for May 13 at UFC 211, Jedrzejczyk revealed a personal issue with Namajunas.

Speaking to Luke Thomas on his SiriusXM radio show, Jedrzejczyk took the fourth ranked 115-pounder to task over some recent comments. The champion explained what irked her:

“I met her in Denver and everything was good. We (shook) hands, we spoke to each other a little bit. And then I heard she wants to fight me because she might beat me. But come on, be honest if you like me or you don’t like me. If you don’t like me, don’t talk to me. That’s the thing, I’m a very honest person and I like when people are serious about their relations. How can you call my name and (want) me to fight with (you) when you lost to Karolina (Kowalkiewicz), when you lost to other fighters who I won with?”

Namajunas has a pivotal match-up against Michelle Waterson at a UFC event in Kansas City on April 15. The winner of that bout will be in prime position for a shot at strawweight gold.