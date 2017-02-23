Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade Officially Announced For UFC 211

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211
Image Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

A second title bout has been announced for UFC 211.

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title holder Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her championship against Jessica Andrade. The action takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

The 115-pound ruler was last seen defending her title against Karolina Kowalkiewicz inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for UFC 205. For the most part, Jedrzejczyk was dominant and earned a unanimous decision victory. The win was her fourth successful title defense.

Andrade has been on a tear since moving down to the 115-pound weight class. “Bate Estaca” is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. After being submitted by Raquel Pennington in a women’s bantamweight contest, Andrade moved down to strawweight. She has beaten Jessica Penne, Joanne Calderwood, and Invicta FC strawweight champion Angela Hill.

UFC 211 features a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. The two met back in Dec. 2014. “Cigano” was awarded a controversial unanimous decision win. Since that time, Miocic has won four straight including a title win over Fabricio Werdum.

Also on tap for the event is another heavyweight scrap. Werdum will do battle with Ben Rothwell. UFC 211 will air live on pay-per-view (PPV).

Here is the UFC’s tweet announcing the strawweight title match-up:

