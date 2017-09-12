CONFIRMED: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas Set For UFC 217

UFC 217 has a third title fight confirmed for the blockbuster event at Madison Square Garden in the form of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas

The strawweight champ confirmed that she will defend her title against Namajunas in New York on Nov. 4 on Fox Sports’ twitter on Tuesday.

via @ProCast: @joannamma will fight at UFC 217 to tie @RondaRousey​'s record for title defenses! But who will she face? pic.twitter.com/529tokkW1V — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 12, 2017

The unbeaten Jedrzejczyk has the opportunity to equal Ronda Rousey’s record of six consecutive title defenses against Namajunas, who will have her second crack at the title having lost in the inaugural strawweight title fight against Carla Esparza.

UFC 217 is headlined by the middleweight title clash featuring Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre, in the long awaited return of the Canadian legend. The co-main event sees bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt finally enter the octagon against former Team Alpha Male member and one time 135-pound champ T.J. Dillashaw.