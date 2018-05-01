Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres Set For UFC Calgary

UFC Calgary continues to shape up as Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres has now been added to the card.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the match-up to ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto. UFC Calgary is still without its main event, but booking another former UFC champion certainly doesn’t hurt. The other former title holder is Jose Aldo, who will meet Jeremy Stephens in his first non-title fight since June 2009.

In her last bout, Jedrzejczyk challenged Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch in the co-main event of UFC 223. Jedrzejczyk fell short in the rematch via unanimous decision, but it was much more competitive than their first encounter.

Torres had her three-fight winning streak snapped by Jessica Andrade back in February. Prior to the loss, Torres had beaten the likes of Bec Rawlings, Juliana Lima, and Michelle Waterson. She was hoping to get a rematch with Namajunas, but the defeat set her back. A win over Jedrzejczyk would shake up the 115-pound division.

Taking a look at the strawweight rankings, Jedrzejczyk sits at the number one position. Meanwhile, Torres holds the fifth spot on the 115-pound rankings. A loss for Torres may not see her slide down too far, if at all. A loss for Jedrzejczyk would serve as a significant setback on the road to becoming a two-time champion.

UFC Calgary takes place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 28. A bevy of match-ups have already been booked for UFC Calgary. One of them is a flyweight clash between Matheus Nicolau and Dustin Ortiz.

UFC Calgary takes place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 28. A bevy of match-ups have already been booked for UFC Calgary. One of them is a flyweight clash between Matheus Nicolau and Dustin Ortiz.

