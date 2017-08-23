Joanne Calderwood, Bec Rawlings Move to Flyweight, Fight at UFC Fight Night 121

By
Dana Becker
-

A pair of UFC strawweights who pushed for the creation of a flyweight division will square off at UFC Fight Night 121, as Joanne Calderwood meets Bec Rawlings.

Calderwood (11-3), who was a top contender for the inaugural title when she appeared on The Ultimate Fighter, has dropped back-to-back fights. The 30-year-old was bested by Cynthia Calvillo this past July.

Rawlings (7-6), who was also on that same season of The Ultimate Fighter, is also looking to snap a two-fight losing skid at the hands of Tecia Torres and Paige VanZant. She’ll be competing in her native country of Australia.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place November 19 from Sydney with Mark Hunt vs. Marcin Tybura in the headline role.

Latest MMA News

video

‘King Mo’ Lawal, Stephan Bonnar, Lashley All Scheduled for Pro Wrestling PPV

0
Former Strikeforce champion Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar and Bobby Lashley will all be included in the upcoming pay-per-view...
video

Joanne Calderwood, Bec Rawlings Move to Flyweight, Fight at UFC Fight Night 121

0
A pair of UFC strawweights who pushed for the creation of a flyweight division will square off at UFC Fight Night 121, as Joanne...
video

Daniel Cormier: ‘I’m Disappointed To Hear” Jon Jones’ Recent Drug Failure

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier doesn't consider himself a winner after hearing that Jon Jones failed a drug test ahead of their...
video

Dana White Contender Series Results: Joby Sanchez, Benito Lopez Earn Contracts

0
Joby Sanchez and Benito Lopez impressed UFC president Dana White Tuesday night, earning future contracts with the promotion after their wins on "Dana White's...
video

Conor McGregor Knows Las Vegas Will be Taken Over by Irish

0
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is a one-man force when he steps inside the Octagon. He'll try to duplicate that when he meets Floyd Mayweather...
Load more