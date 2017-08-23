Joanne Calderwood, Bec Rawlings Move to Flyweight, Fight at UFC Fight Night 121

A pair of UFC strawweights who pushed for the creation of a flyweight division will square off at UFC Fight Night 121, as Joanne Calderwood meets Bec Rawlings.

Calderwood (11-3), who was a top contender for the inaugural title when she appeared on The Ultimate Fighter, has dropped back-to-back fights. The 30-year-old was bested by Cynthia Calvillo this past July.

Rawlings (7-6), who was also on that same season of The Ultimate Fighter, is also looking to snap a two-fight losing skid at the hands of Tecia Torres and Paige VanZant. She’ll be competing in her native country of Australia.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place November 19 from Sydney with Mark Hunt vs. Marcin Tybura in the headline role.