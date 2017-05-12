Joanne Calderwood Meets Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland

While more fight announcements are expected throughout the day leading up to the UFC’s Summer Kickoff press conference, a handful have come in early this morning.

That includes a strawweight battle between Joanne Calderwood and Cynthia Calvillo at July’s UFC Fight Night 113 card.

Calderwood (11-2) is a Scotland native and looks to get back in the win column after a loss last September via submission to current title contender Jessica Andrade. Prior to the setback, she had won two in a row over Valerie Letourneau and Cortney Casey.

Calvillo (5-0) has had an incredible start to 2017 and her UFC career, earning submission wins over Pearl Gonzalez and Amanda Cooper. Prior to turning pro, she scored a victory over Aspen Ladd and went 5-1 as an amateur.

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place July 16 from Glasgow, Scotland and The SSE Hydro. Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio will main event the show.