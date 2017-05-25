Joaquim Silva: ‘I Respect no One Once we Step Into The Octagon’

Joaquim Silva is all business when he competes.

This Sunday night (May 28), Silva will do battle with Reza Madadi inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The lightweight scrap is set to be part of the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 109.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Silva said Madadi won’t get any respect when they meet inside the Octagon:

“I’ve always respected my opponents as athletes, but I respect no one once we step into the Octagon. I go in there to finish him. He can be Russian, Japanese, or from any other country. I’ll beat him just the same.”

Silva takes great pride in his Brazilian nationality. He said Brazilians run mixed martial arts (MMA).

“This sport is ours. It belongs to Brazil. Brazilians created MMA. We created the UFC. The toughest guys are from Brazil. See how many belts we’ve won? The only guys I’m afraid of are Brazilian fighters.”