Joe Cortez Says Conor McGregor Will Fight Within The Rules on Aug. 26

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Joe Cortez Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hall of Fame boxing referee Joe Cortez is confident that Conor McGregor will keep the action clean on Aug. 26.

McGregor will step inside the boxing ring for the first time in his fighting career against Floyd Mayweather. The bout takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Cortez was brought in to McGregor’s camp to get him familiar with boxing rules. He helped officiate McGregor’s sparring sessions with Paulie Malignaggi and other partners. The man most known for being, “fair but firm” is confident that McGregor will play by the rules.

He spoke to The Mac Life recently and talked about working with McGregor throughout his camp (via MMAFighting.com):

“[Conor] knows the kind of referee that I’ve been throughout the years. I’ve refereed close to 200 world championship fights, so I think he pays a lot more attention and I speak to him with a lot more details in what can go wrong if he doesn’t comply by the rules. So I think he’s very pleased, just as I am. Like I said, every session he gets better, he wants to learn more, he keeps asking me questions, and I tell him exactly what’s gotta be done.

“I think everything is gonna be just fine come Saturday night.”

Latest MMA News

Floyd Mayweather Confident That Conor McGregor Won’t Make Weight

0
The 40-year-old boxer is so sure that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will miss weight that he is counting on it making him a...
Joe Cortez Conor McGregor

Joe Cortez Says Conor McGregor Will Fight Within The Rules on Aug. 26

0
Hall of Fame boxing referee Joe Cortez is confident that Conor McGregor will keep the action clean on Aug. 26. McGregor will step inside the...
video

Mayweather vs. McGregor: Official Fight Card and Bout Order

0
The highly anticipated "Money Fight" between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor takes place this Saturday, Aug. 26 The bout will take place at Las...
Cody Garbrandt

“I am Not in the Least Bit Racist” – Cody Garbrandt Sets Record Straight

0
Following a recent Twitter spat with Aljamain Sterling, UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrand found himself the target of allegations of racism For Garbrandt, the situation...
John Kavanagh

Coach Kavanagh Recounts Conor McGregor’s Reaction to Landing Mayweather Bout

0
SBG Ireland Patriarch John Kavanagh has described how Conor McGregor compared himself to Bruce Lee upon learning his bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. was...
Load more