Ali Abdelaziz Signs Joe Duffy, Fires Shot at Conor McGregor

30-year-old Irish fighter, Joseph Duffy, has signed with controversial manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Duffy, who defeated Conor McGregor in 2010, announced his new management last night through social media.

It’s a great pleasure to announce I have signed with @dominancemma_ I am very excited for the future ahead. Thanks for the hospitality @aliabdelaziz000 pic.twitter.com/nf96fEKgj3 — Joe Duffy (@Duffy_MMA) March 8, 2018

Ali Abdelaziz and Joe Duffy

Abdelaziz heads up Dominance MMA Management out of New York. Notable fighters represented by the company include Frankie Edgar, Fabricio Werdum, Cody Garbrandt, Renzo Gracie, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While much can be said of the out-spoken Abdelaziz, his passion for MMA cannot be denied. Other than Nurmagomedov himself, there is possibly nobody more motivated to see the Eagle defeat Conor McGregor for the undisputed lightweight championship someday. He talks about the subject frequently. He doesn’t seem too concerned about Tony Ferguson either.

“We’re gonna beat Tony. We’re gonna stop Tony in three rounds. Khabib’s probably gonna retire undefeated because he’s gonna beat Conor, he’s gonna beat Tony, and he’s probably gonna say ‘Bye-bye.” Abdelaziz said.

Naturally, Khabib’s manager couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at Conor regarding his new signing:

Duffy is 4-2 thus far in his UFC career. He’s defeated Jake Lindsey, Ivan Jorge, Mitch Clark, and Reza Madadi. Duffy dropped a bout to Dustin Poirier via decision at UFC 195 and was KO’ed for the first time in his career by James Vick in his last bout at UFC 217.

Ali Abdelaziz on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is something of a thorn in Abdelaziz’s side. As he represents both Frankie Edgar and Khabib Nurmagomedov, securing a fight with the UFC lightweight champion has been a frustrating goal of his.

When news broke that Conor McGregor had offered to save UFC 222 by fighting against Frankie Edgar, here is what Abdelaziz had to say to TMZ Sports:

“He’s like a prostitute, used to make high-dollar money, but she got old and nobody wanted her anymore. This *expletive* guy. For three years, he did everything he can not to fight Frankie Edgar.

“He had so many opportunities. Now he wants to fight Frankie? That’s funny.”