Joe Duffy on Staying With UFC: ‘I Just Didn’t Want to Rush Anything’

Joe Duffy wanted to take his time before signing a new contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Duffy was riding high off of two straight wins before being stopped in his tracks by James Vick. Luckily for Duffy, the UFC remained interested in signing him to a new contract before the bout. Duffy still weighed his options before diving in.

Ultimately, “Irish Joe” signed with the promotion. Since entering the UFC, Duffy has gone 4-2 with three finishes. His defeat at the hands of Vick was just the second time he had been finished in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Why So Long?

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Duffy revealed what took him a while to settle with the UFC:

“I just didn’t want to rush anything. But it was pretty good. I was glad to re-sign with the UFC. Obviously with the USADA stuff, and all that, that was a big bonus for me. That was something I kind of felt passionate about. And, in the long run, I think it’s going to make a big difference.”

Duffy is currently recovering from a torn labrum. He has used the UFC Performance Institute to help recharge his body. He went on to say that he’s enjoying the progress he’s made.

