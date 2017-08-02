Joe Duffy Provides His Thoughts on Mayweather vs. McGregor

When Joe Duffy was signed to the UFC, it was under the gimmick of being “the last man to beat Conor McGregor.” That feat came at Cage Warriors 39 in 2010, well before either set foot in the UFC. Though that feat has since been replicated by Nate Diaz, Duffy remains one of just three men to have defeated the multi-division MMA champ. He also happens to be a pro boxer, and as such, is able to provide a unique perspective on the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Duffy outlined the differences between the sport of boxing, and boxing within MMA. “With the small gloves on, you haven’t got to be as technical because it’s easier for the shots to slip through and to get stoppages, and sometimes a wilder fighter can catch you off guard quicker than a technical fighter” he told the site. “It’s just different.”

Duffy, who went 7-0 as a professional boxer during an MMA hiatus following his first loss in mixed martial arts, also spoke of McGregor’s chances. “Conor is not going to be able to put pop on every shot and won’t be able to look at the leg to the neck as a target area” he explained. “The gaps you’re looking for are much smaller. That’s what I learned in boxing – how to spot and open gaps, and to pace myself while doing that.”

That said, Duffy doesn’t entirely rule him out. “Sometimes the hardest guys to fight are the ones that are so unorthodox because, especially from a boxing point of view, they’re hard to train for” he said. “Floyd tends to cover all bases, but he might find it hard to find a guy who fights like that. It could definitely unsettle him.”

In the end? “Conor has some sting on his shot but it’s different with smaller gloves, and obviously, Floyd’s defense is impeccable. Floyd is used to seeing these shots coming, and this is his battleground.”