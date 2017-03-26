Joe Lauzon Believes Watching Film on Stevie Ray Will be ‘Monotonous’

Joe Lauzon’s next few trips to the film room may not exactly be enthralling.

Lauzon is set to battle Stevie Ray inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The bout will be held on April 22 and is going to be part of the UFC Fight Night 108 card.

“J-Lau” took a split decision victory over Marcin Held in his last outing back in Jan. 2017. Lauzon will look to earn his second straight win for the first time since Sept. 2015.

Part of Lauzon’s preparation is studying film. Lauzon told MMAJunkie.com that the lack of action in Ray’s bout against Ross Pearson has already left him feeling as if he’s in for a tedious process: