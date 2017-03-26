Joe Lauzon Believes Watching Film on Stevie Ray Will be ‘Monotonous’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joe Lauzon
Image Credit: Getty Images / Steve Marcus

Joe Lauzon’s next few trips to the film room may not exactly be enthralling.

Lauzon is set to battle Stevie Ray inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The bout will be held on April 22 and is going to be part of the UFC Fight Night 108 card.

“J-Lau” took a split decision victory over Marcin Held in his last outing back in Jan. 2017. Lauzon will look to earn his second straight win for the first time since Sept. 2015.

Part of Lauzon’s preparation is studying film. Lauzon told MMAJunkie.com that the lack of action in Ray’s bout against Ross Pearson has already left him feeling as if he’s in for a tedious process:

“Stevie Ray’s had, I think, five or six fights in the UFC. So I’ll probably watch those fights a couple of times each. I’ll probably spend five or six hours just kind of looking at stuff and picking it apart. Looking right off the bat, he’s more of a counter-puncher. he stands back a little bit, kicks a lot more. Watching the Ross Pearson fight already, it just seems like not a lot happened. It just seemed like not a lot happened, there wasn’t a lot of action. So it will be a little monotonous watching this kind of footage. But that’s what we’ll do.”

LATEST NEWS

Joe Lauzon

Joe Lauzon Believes Watching Film on Stevie Ray Will be ‘Monotonous’

0
Joe Lauzon's next few trips to the film room may not exactly be enthralling. Lauzon is set to battle Stevie Ray inside the Bridgestone Arena...
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson on Potential Bout With Stephen Thompson: ‘It’s an Exciting Fight’

0
Gunnar Nelson is open to sharing the Octagon with Stephen Thompson. "Wonderboy" failed to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title in two fights...
Tonya Evinger

Invicta FC 22 Results: Tonya Evinger Chokes Yana Kunitskaya in Title Rematch

0
Tonya Evinger left no doubt in her rematch with Yana Kunitskaya. Invicta FC 22 took place on Saturday night (March 25) inside the Scottish Rite...
Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta: ‘You Can’t Get Suckered Into That Diego Sanchez Wild Nonsense Fight’

0
If you're expecting Al Iaquinta to brawl with Diego Sanchez, you may be disappointed. Iaquinta is set to compete in a professional mixed martial arts...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic on UFC 211 Title Defense: ‘I’m Gonna go Out There Swinging’

0
Stipe Miocic is set to make his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defense. Miocic will meet former UFC heavyweight title holder Junior dos...