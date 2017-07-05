Joe Lauzon Blasts Nik Lentz For Recent Comments on B.J. Penn

Joe Lauzon isn’t pleased with Nik Lentz’s recent comments on B.J. Penn.

Penn recently took on Dennis Siver in a losing effort last month. Lentz took to social media to bash “The Prodigy” shortly after the defeat. This didn’t sit well with “J-Lau.”

Lauzon went on Reddit to sound off (via BJPenn.com):

“As far as all the BJ hate goes, it’s stupid. It makes you look dumb to keep harping on it. BJ is absolutely a legend in the sport. Time catches up to us all, and maybe BJ’s time is up… but trying to pile it onto someone that has been way more successful than you and almost everyone else to ever compete in the UFC is foolish. I keep my mouth shut after losing a fight… and I think you should have done the same thing after your last performance.”

He then claimed Lentz was on the receiving end of a beatdown from Penn during a training session.

“You keep saying you want to fight BJ but why have I never read about what happened when you went out there last time? Dolce brought you out and you got absolutely smashed in training and then booked an immediate flight home. Much safer to write shitty poetry about the guy that smoked you in the gym than to actually fight him. Just stop.”