Joe Lauzon on the Greatest MMA Fighter of All Time: ‘I Think It’s B.J. Penn’

Joe Lauzon believes there are plenty of fighters you can call the greatest of all time, but one stands out to him the most.

That fighter is B.J. Penn. “The Prodigy” has won Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. He’s beaten the likes of Matt Hughes, Takanori Gomi, Matt Serra, Jens Pulver and more. Penn is also a UFC Hall of Famer.

At 16-11-2, Penn doesn’t have the most appealing professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record but it doesn’t negate what he’s accomplished. For Lauzon, Penn’s ability to compete at the highest level in two weight classes is enough to make him the greatest of all time (via MMAJunkie.com):