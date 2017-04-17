Joe Lauzon Wants to be in Teammate’s Corner Before Fighting at UFC Fight Night 108

If Joe Lauzon has his way, he’ll have two major tasks this Saturday night (April 22).
Lauzon is set to do battle with Stevie Ray inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The lightweight scrap will be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 108. Lauzon’s teammate Joe Proctor is also set to compete on the card.
In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Lauzon said he’d like to corner Proctor before he fights later in the night:
“This was a little sooner than I originally planned to fight again — I was thinking May, the Dallas card [UFC 211] — but I couldn’t get on that card. Then, [Lauzon MMA teammate] Joe Proctor got a fight on this Nashville card and so I planned to go to it to corner him. Then, a little after, they offered me a fight on it as well. It was sooner than I wanted, but I was actually just about where I wanted to be when they offered the fight, so it was fine. My elbow was really sore after the fight with Marcin from elbowing him and that took time to heal, but other than that I felt really good. Proctor actually wanted me to be on the same card. I asked him what he thought when they offered me the fight and he was all for it. We’re going to try and still corner him. We just have to see if the state commission is cool with it, but that’s what we want to do. Proctor is early on the card and I’m a bit later so the timing shouldn’t be a problem at all.”