Joe Lauzon Wants to be in Teammate’s Corner Before Fighting at UFC Fight Night 108

If Joe Lauzon has his way, he’ll have two major tasks this Saturday night (April 22).

Lauzon is set to do battle with Stevie Ray inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The lightweight scrap will be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 108. Lauzon’s teammate Joe Proctor is also set to compete on the card.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Lauzon said he’d like to corner Proctor before he fights later in the night: