Joe Lauzon’s Career has Come Full-Circle Since UFC Debut in 2006

Back almost 11 years ago, Joe Lauzon stepped inside the Octagon for the first time and knocked out Jens Pulver in just 48 seconds.

Lauzon was a 22-year-old splitting time between MMA and working an IT job back then. Now, he’s one of the more experienced fighters on the UFC roster, as he’ll face Marcin Held Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 103 for his 23rd fight with the promotion.

During a recent interview with UFC.com, Lauzon recalled that epic debut.

“I remember when I first came up and sitting in the van with Georges St-Pierre,” Lauzon said. “He’s in the back seat and him and (coach) Firas (Zahabi) are just talking, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Georges St-Pierre.’ (Laughs) And not that people look at me like that today, but I’ve definitely been around for a long time. I’ve been through good stuff, I’ve been through bad stuff, and I’ve seen a lot of people come and go.”

Lauzon has carved out his niche with his ability to earn “Fight Night” bonuses. He has 15 in his career, including seven “Fight of the Night” honors. His 11 finishes in the UFC’s lightweight division are also a record.

However, that’s also led to losses for the 26-win fighter, including an August split decision defeat at the hands of Jim Miller. Lauzon is 4-5 over his last nine fights, including wins vs. Diego Sanchez, Takanori Gomi and Michael Chiesa.

“I don’t feel old day-to-day, I really don’t,” he said. “In fight camp, you’re sore, so during that I definitely feel old, but other than that, I feel really, really good all the time. I’ve had a couple fights where I got beat up a good amount, but for the most part, I’ve been fortunate, and I don’t feel old until people start talking about it.”