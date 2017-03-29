Joe Pingitore Isn’t Underestimating Kenny Foster: ‘The Kid’s Legit’ (Exclusive)

Joe Pingitore believes it would be a mistake to take Kenny Foster lightly.

“Lights Out” has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 7-3-1. He’ll be looking to earn his second win in a row this Friday night (March 31) inside the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Pingitore takes on Foster in a featherweight bout on the main card of CES 42.

Pingitore took some time to speak with MMANews.com before his 145-pound tilt. “Lights Out” said he’s prepared for “The Tooth Fairy:”

“(He’s a) tough opponent coming off a loss or two I think. I saw him fight Calvin last year, that was his last fight and it was close. I think he only lost a split decision. I trained with Calvin, Calvin’s tough as nails. I don’t know, we’re gonna see what happens. He was also in the Bellator finals a couple of times. The kid’s legit, so it’s not like I’m underestimating him. I know what I’m up against. I know I match up really well against him. I’m gonna try to get another first-round victory. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what the UFC and Bellator want to see for you to sign a contract.”

While Pingitore may be an MMA fighter, he feels he hasn’t reached his full potential due to a heavy workload. Now that he’s had more time available to dedicate to the gym, Pingitore is excited to see what he’s truly capable of.

“This is the first time I’ve ever not worked 40 hours and fought in the same week. Just the fact that I get to relax this week and focus on the fight is so big. I train with a lot of the guys in the UFC and I’m training at 40 or 50 percent from coming off a full work week. And I’m right there hanging with these guys. It’s just mind-blowing to see what if I go 100 percent.”

You can listen to the full interview below: