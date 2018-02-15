Joe Rogan Aiming to Convince Dana White to Sign Ben Askren

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is on a mission to get Bellator and ONE championship welterweight Ben Askren into the UFC

While Askren is technically retired, it seems likely that he would favor a move into the world’s most foremost MMA promotion. Rogan, it seems, would only be happy to help:

“I’ve talked to [White] about [signing Askren] in the past,” Rogan said. “I think if Ben and him sat down and I could be there, maybe I could help. I’d do that. I’d 100 percent be willing to do that.”

To Rogan, Askren’s talent is the UFC’s potential loss:

“For me, it’s a no-brainer,” Rogan insisted. “You want to see the best versus the best, and he’s been able to do weird sh-t to people. … He’s f—king super articulate, super smart, f—king great guy.”

Rogan admitted, however, that he isn’t a promoter for a reason. He thinks what Askren has to offer would sell to a UFC audience, but can’t guarantee that.

“I don’t know jack sh-t about promotion,” Rogan said. “I could be wrong. I might just be such a purist that I want the best to fight the best so much that I don’t give a f**k what it looks like.”