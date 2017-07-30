Joe Rogan Apologizes For Interviewing Cormier After UFC 214 KO Loss

Joe Rogan agrees with fans who say he shouldn’t have interviewed Daniel Cormier post-fight at UFC 214.

Last night (July 29), Jon Jones knocked out Cormier in the third round to recapture the light heavyweight title. “DC” was in bad shape after the fight and hadn’t shaken off the cobwebs for quite a while.

The former champion was also very emotional. After interviewing Jones, Rogan spoke with Cormier briefly. “DC” seemed very distraught and still hadn’t been able to gather his thoughts.

Rogan issued an apology and insisted that he wasn’t pressured to interview Cormier:

“My apologies to D.C. And to everyone else upset at me for interviewing him after the fight. In all honestly I was kind of in shock and I don’t think I realized what I was doing until I had a mic in my hand and I was talking to him. I’ve said that I don’t want to interview fighters after they’ve been KO’ed and then I did it to someone that I care a great deal about. It was 100% my f*ck up and no one pressured me to do it. I posted a series of tweets about it on Twitter but I know some of you folks only use Instagram or Facebook so I thought the right thing to do is post it here as well. I was beating myself up about it all night, and whenever something like that happens it’s always my sincere intention to apologize and express my honest feelings. It’ll never happen again.”